SALEM, N.H. — Bertucci’s in Salem, original to the 30-year-old Mall at Rockingham Park, abruptly closed Monday after the casual Italian-themed dining chain filed for bankruptcy again, the second time since 2018.
A spokesperson for the restaurant said all 18 Salem employees were notified Monday, the same day doors closed for good. They were all offered jobs at other Bertucci’s locations, according to the spokesperson.
The Manchseter location was also shuttered this week, along with Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlborough and North Attleborough spots.
Bertucci’s on Route 114 in North Andover will remain open, and the Nashua, New Hampshire, location is the last in the Granite State.
Filings in bankruptcy court cite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.