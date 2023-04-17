SALEM, N.H. — Grady Smith arrived home to the surprise of his young life Saturday afternoon. This one made him smile, unlike the many other unexpected events the 12-year-old has had to face.
The Woodbury School sixth-grader battles a potentially deadly genetic disease that destroys the protective covering surrounding nerve cells that control thinking and muscles. Some of his biggest struggles as a result of adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD, are with hearing and communication.
Against all odds, Grady has grown into a natural athlete. He describes basketball as a type of therapy, and has logged many hours in the driveway with his dad and younger brother shooting hoops.
Thanks to the team at Campaign One At a Time, play can move onto a brand-new basketball court installed in the Smith family’s yard. The nonprofit group teams up with families dealing with health struggles, raising money and making dream projects reality.
“All three of them (Grady, dad Jeff Smith and brother Colin) have wanted a full basketball court forever,” said Grady’s mom Jillian Smith. “This is huge, and we’re so thankful.”
She originally connected with Campaign OAAT to get involved with granting other kids’ wishes. But when organizers heard Grady’s story, they insisted on helping him.
This isn’t the first act of kindness from a stranger that Grady has experienced.
Shortly after being diagnosed with ALD five years ago, he received a life-saving stem-cell transplant from a then-29-year-old Michigan woman he had no ties to. She had simply registered as a donor and doctors discovered the match in a database.
Grady also receives big support from one of his heroes and former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who has visited Grady in the hospital and continues to deliver an inspiring message: “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”
Though he could not attend Saturday’s surprise court reveal, Edelman sent a video message.
“I can’t wait to see all those videos of you practicing that jumper, getting those skyhooks ready … the inside moves, the outside moves, I want to see it all,” Edelman said. “Remember, tough times don’t last, tough people do, buddy. [Gotta] believe.”
Campaign OAAT is still accepting donations to contribute to the construction effort. Visit campaignoaat.org/gradysgladiators for more information.
