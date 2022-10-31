SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday night in Salem remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday morning, according to police.
Officers were called at 9:17 p.m. for a boy down on the ground and unconscious near Main and Bridge streets, a daily log said.
It goes on, “officers are attempting to find the parents of the child.”
A Salem officer was eventually able to bring the boy’s mother and grandmother to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was flown by medical helicopter after an initial transport to Lawrence General Hospital.
Police Capt. Jason Smith said Monday that the driver who hit the child has cooperated with the investigation, including a voluntary blood draw used to determine the presence of any substances or alcohol.
The Salem Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team continues to investigate.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Manent at 603-893-1911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.