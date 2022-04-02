SALEM, N.H. — Lancaster Elementary School fifth grader Jackson Gilchrist was recognized publicly this week for a special delivery to the Salem Fire Department — an $11 donation and handwritten note.
Fire Chief Larry Best and a small group of firefighters gathered in front of the Board of Selectmen for a photo opportunity and show of gratitude. Jackson was given two t-shirts with the department logo.
“Not only did he take the time to give us this handwritten letter, but he included his own money as a gift to the Salem Fire Department,” Best said. “Without even knowing our Fire Department’s mission statement of ‘we’re here to help,’ Jackson exemplified our mission when he took it upon himself to help us with a self-motivated offering of gratitude.”
The elementary schooler jotted down on a piece of paper, “Thank you for your service. Thank you for protecting our town and putting out all of the fires and saving our lives.”
Jackson drew an arrow to the money included, noting, “this is from my money to you guys.”
Salem school leaders were able to help Best get in touch with Jackson and his parents.
Stuart Gilchrist said his son learned about the importance of first responders in Salem schools and from a cousin who works as a firefighter in Haverhill.
Best added, “Jackson’s simple gesture is really not so simple – it reminds each one of us what it means to be a member of the fire service. The smallest gesture can mean the world to another.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.