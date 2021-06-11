Salem Bull Moose workers back after mass firing, apology from founder

SALEM, N.H. — Three weeks after suddenly firing the entire staff of a local Bull Moose, founder Brett Wickard has offered everyone their jobs back.
A statement on the company’s Facebook page Friday read in part, “We strayed from our values and have to set things right.”
The post goes on, “Over the last few weeks, we listened to our staff and got to work on fixing what we could, changing what needed to be changed, and demonstrating a concrete recommitment to our values.”
Wickard said he is “grateful that our team chose to return," after offering all 20 fired Salem employees their former jobs — with back pay.
Mid-May, those fired from the 419 South Broadway store were vocal about workplace issues. Several provided the media with a copy of the mass email from longtime CFO Chris Brown that left them suddenly unemployed.
The Salem storefront, one of 11 locations in Maine and New Hampshire, has remained closed since. Bull Moose advertises itself as a mega-provider of vinyl records, movies, books, games and toys.
Many of the fired Salem employees said their last conversation with company leadership was about a debated decision to do away with a mask mandate.
They went on to describe issues with pay and staffing, as well as a lack of support from higher-ups in the company when it came to difficult run-ins with Bull Moose customers.
Wickard said the company is now committed to accelerating company raises, “so that all employees can earn at least $15 per hour by next June.”
“We promoted one of our amazing team members to provide our Salem store and team the support, training and care they so deserve,” Wickard’s statement reads. “We’re expanding our internal dialogue to give all of our folks a stronger voice in company decisions that impact them.”
The founder said, “falling flat on our faces was humbling, but we’re determined to have our mistakes become a transformative event for Bull Moose.”