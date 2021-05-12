Salem Chamber accepts life-saving donation

SALEM, N.H. — Several community groups have donated enough money for a defibrillator to be installed at the Salem Chamber of Commerce, located along the rail trail.
For Cindi Woodbury, who took a job as the chamber’s membership and engagement director in November, the potentially life-saving device has brought distinct relief, especially as she watches the active area daily.
She has been on a mission to make defibrillators commonplace, including at Salem schools, since she lost her brother to a heart attack in 1996. He was 49.
“My concern now was that we’re right here on the rail trail. There’s busy construction nearby, too,” she said. “We have member meetings at our offices. There’s just a lot of movement. I guess you can say I was on a quest to get one.”
The devices are credited with restoring or correcting a heartbeat during cardiac arrest. The cost is several thousand dollars, Woodbury said.
Members of the chamber are thankful that the Salem Rotary Club and the Salem Exchange Club agreed to split the cost.
“It was close to $2,000,” Woodbury said. “We (at the chamber) didn’t have funds to pay for it. We wanted to make sure that we ended up with one also that would match what the Salem Fire Department uses.”
According to fire Chief Larry Best, Salem has been recognized as a Heart Safe Community by state officials and the American Heart Association.
The town’s widespread placement of defibrillators — or automated external defibrillators (AEDs) — in public places has played a role in the distinction.
“We appreciate the Heart Safe Community support from the Salem Exchange Club, Salem Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce with purchasing and locating an AED at the Chamber of Commerce office,” Best said.
Rotary Club President Chris Adams pointed to his group’s history of supplying the devices in five towns it serves, many of them in schools.
Kerianne Pereira, a member of the Exchange Club, said, "when the Chamber brought the need for the defibrillator to the attention of our club, our members knew that this was a project we should support.”