SALEM, N.H. — After months of canceled events, the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce's annual Economic Development Breakfast has been rescheduled with the original keynote speaker Gov. Chris Sununu for July 16.
Sununu was originally set to speak at the annual chamber breakfast on March 31, which was canceled because of the coronavirus.
"I think his talk will be very different," Morris said.
Now the southern New Hampshire business community is getting an opportunity to talk with the governor first-hand about their experience and ask questions, she said.
"The business community has a lot to say about watching it unfold," Morris said.
The annual breakfast held at Castleton Banquet & Conference Center will still be served buffet-style but with more precautions, explained Donna Morris, chamber president. She is working with the conference center on how to ensure adequate spacing at the event.
Space is limited because of current health and safety requirements. There will only be 175 tickets available for the event. For more information and to get tickets visit gschamber.com.