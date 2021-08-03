Salem chief meets with neighbors after DUI crash

SALEM, N.H. — Police Chief Joel Dolan recently visited Silver Brook Road to meet with residents disturbed by a horrific crash into house No. 16 last month.
Saturday, July 10, police said local doctor Scott Dowd was speeding and intoxicated behind the wheel of his Acura RDX when it barreled through the neighborhood. The car only stopped after taking out part of a granite mailbox, which launched into the Tutrone family’s home along with the vehicle.
Giuliana Tutrone, 5, is recovering from life-threatening injuries that required her to be flown to Boston by medical helicopter. She was inside her home at the time of the crash.
According to Dolan, the shocking scene brought up longstanding worries about speeding in the neighborhood.
“Municipal services, the police department, Town Hall, we’re all getting the same questions and concerns,” Dolan said. “So I thought it would be best to bring the neighborhood together and address it all at once.”
Dolan said police have investigated reports of speeding on Silver Brook Road for several years, but roughly 35 people who showed up to the chief’s meeting were there as a direct response to the recent drunk driving crash.
Some, afraid now of what excessive speed can lead to, want the limit lower than the current 30 mph posting, Dolan said. Statute allows selectmen to lower speed limits by 5 mph, but police are unsure if that’s necessary.
“We have set up some data gathering instruments in that neighborhood,” Dolan said, specifying the latest effort was within two weeks of the crash involving Dowd. “The average speed was 24 mph.”
The chief says he understands the concerns, but data collection has not supported them.
“We’ll be keeping an eye on it,” he said.
Regarding the fact pattern of the recent incident, Dolan said he has not seen anything like it in nearly 28 years of policing.
Residents are expected to make a speed limit proposal to selectmen later this month. The homeowners who hosted Dolan could not be reached for comment.