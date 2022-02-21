SALEM, N.H. — Voters will decide whether the town buys just over 50 acres of land for $4.8 million, providing enough space for an additional fire station, a police station, passive recreation and more parking close to Hedgehog Park.
Article 9 calls for purchasing two parcels of abutting land at 28 Keewaydin Drive and 58 Lowell Road. Combined, the land is assessed at $5.1 million, but town officials say the owners agreed to a lower sale price.
Roughly half of the 47-acre Keewaydin Drive property is wetlands, leaving 22 buildable acres.
Fire Chief Larry Best said his department would like to see a long-sought fire station built there. Department records show 1,000 annual calls to that area — nearly 19% of Salem’s call volume.
“Some of the response times can be very lengthy, seven to nine minutes,” Best said, noting that’s often twice as long as the national standard of four minutes.
There are about 1,800 properties on the west side of town used as residential, commercial and industrial space.
Salem has three fire stations, all of which are east of Route 28. Best said they would all remain if a facility were eventually approved for the west side.
The intent would be to move the fire administration, dispatch center, fleet maintenance mechanics division, training division and emergency operations center — a large space for the community to use in case of disaster — to the new station.
Best said specific staffing needs have yet to be discussed, but plenty of talk has centered on the community’s growth and call numbers.
Police Chief Joel Dolan, who has been with the department since 2003, has seen several failed attempts to approve a new police station. The nearly 60-year-old current station has major space constraints, massive leaks and persistent mold.
“There’s no secret that we need a new facility,” Dolan said. “We need to settle on a location and have that direction so we can start working on the next step. This is a perfect opportunity for that.”
He explained that the location of a police station is less strategic than a fire station. Six police officers and a supervisor are constantly deployed in town and on the road at all times, Dolan said.
Once a new police headquarters is secured, the property on Veterans Memorial Parkway could be sold, Dolan said. Its assessed value is $2.7 million.
Both chiefs agree many more conversations would be needed after purchasing land, including whether the departments would be housed under one roof or separately on the same property.
Federal, state and other aid may be used to offset costs. The Budget Committee and selectmen back the ballot item.
With bond items of this nature, a simple majority vote is not enough. Three-fifths of voters must approve the article.
Voting day is March 8.