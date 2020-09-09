SALEM, N.H. — Political newcomers Joe Sweeney and Susan Vandecasteele are joining the ballot with seven incumbent Republicans to vie for Salem's nine State Representative seats.

Incumbent Republican Reps. Daryl Abbas, Fred Doucette, Bob Elliot, Betty Gay, John Janigian, Everett McBride Jr. and John Sytek round out the Republican nominees. 

Sweeney and Vandacasteele were two of the six newcomers on the ballot Tuesday competing for the nomination after two seats were vacated when state Reps. Ed DeClercq and Arthur Barnes did not seek reelection. 

Vandacasteele won by an 11-vote margin over Tanya Donnelley garnering 1,347 and 1,336 votes respectively. 

David Blake, Joe Lessard and John Manning Jr. also lost in the primary.

Salem's representative seats are all elected at large, so in both the primary and the general election are decided by whoever gets the most votes.

The nine Republicans will compete with nine Democrats in November.

The nine Democrats running for Salem's state Representative seats — Greg Davis, Sara Dillingham, Cam Iannalfo, Claire Karibian, Sean Lewis, Donna Loranger, Jacqueline Mullo, Maureen G. Thibault and Bonnie Wright — won their primary.

Salem Republican State Representative results

Results come from the town of Salem. Incumbents are marked with the letter I and winners are marked with an asterisk. 

Name Votes
Daryl Abbas (I)* 1,909
Dave Blake 1,158
Tanya Donnelly 1,336
Fred Doucette (I)* 1,986
Bob Elliot (I)* 1,447
Betty Gay (I)* 1,579
John Janigan (I)* 1,780
Joe Lessard 1,120
John Manning Jr. 1,169
Everett McBride Jr. (I)* 1,619
Joe Sweeney* 1,809
John Sytek (I)* 1,977
Susan Vandecasteele 1,347

Salem Democrat State Representative results

Results come from the town of Salem. Winners are marked with an asterisk. 

Name Votes
Jacqueline Muollo* 1,422
Maureen Thibault* 1,452
Bonnie Wright* 1,598
Greg Davis* 1,350
Sara Dillingham* 1,434
Cam Iannalfo* 1,386
Claire Karibian* 1,455
Sean Lewis* 1,355
Donna Loranger* 1,420

