SALEM, N.H. — Political newcomers Joe Sweeney and Susan Vandecasteele are joining the ballot with seven incumbent Republicans to vie for Salem's nine State Representative seats.
Incumbent Republican Reps. Daryl Abbas, Fred Doucette, Bob Elliot, Betty Gay, John Janigian, Everett McBride Jr. and John Sytek round out the Republican nominees.
Sweeney and Vandacasteele were two of the six newcomers on the ballot Tuesday competing for the nomination after two seats were vacated when state Reps. Ed DeClercq and Arthur Barnes did not seek reelection.
Vandacasteele won by an 11-vote margin over Tanya Donnelley garnering 1,347 and 1,336 votes respectively.
David Blake, Joe Lessard and John Manning Jr. also lost in the primary.
Salem's representative seats are all elected at large, so in both the primary and the general election are decided by whoever gets the most votes.
The nine Republicans will compete with nine Democrats in November.
The nine Democrats running for Salem's state Representative seats — Greg Davis, Sara Dillingham, Cam Iannalfo, Claire Karibian, Sean Lewis, Donna Loranger, Jacqueline Mullo, Maureen G. Thibault and Bonnie Wright — won their primary.