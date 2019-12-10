SALEM, N.H. — A classroom in Woodbury School flooded Monday night because of a leak from the roof, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said.
Fire Department and school district officials were alerted to the problem Monday around 7 p.m. when a fire alarm went off in a classroom because of the water, he said.
No one was in the eighth-grade wing as water seeped into the classroom, and into other nearby classrooms including the band room, which is directly below the flooded classroom, Delahanty said.
There were no injuries or significant damage other than the flooding, Delahanty said. Classes were moved from the affected areas Tuesday, and are expected to return to normal by the end of the week, he added. The one malfunctioning smoke detector that alerted officials to the leak has to be replaced before students return to that particular classroom, Delahanty said.
After being alerted Monday night, Director of Maintenance Jack Messenheimer went over to the school and met with Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Emanuelson. They were able to call in a structural engineer and roofing experts to help address the situation, Delahanty said. Structural Engineer Eric Kizak from SFC Engineering was able to make it to the school that same night.
"The structural engineer (Kizak) was certain this was result in a tear in the roof membrane and wasn’t the cause of structural damage," Delahanty said. "Structurally everything is OK."
Roof specialists were able to repair the roof during the night to stop the leaking, Delahanty said. They also found and repaired other weak spots in the roof membrane, and returned Tuesday morning to dry whatever remaining water was still on the roof, he added.
The district's custodians were quick to move all of the equipment and furniture from the affected rooms, Delahanty said. He added there was no significant damage that was seen as of Tuesday morning.
"It probably looked worse than it was" because of the large response from the Fire Department, Delahanty explained. He said he was thankful for their prompt response and happy it wasn't a larger emergency.
This is not the first time there have been leaks at Woodbury due to the aging roof membrane, Delahanty said.
“The roof membrane is really old, so we have to be cognizant of establishing these patches and deciding how long they will sustain," he said, explaining the School Board has contemplated replacing the roof. The current area that was patched Monday night would need to be addressed early in the project, Delahanty said.
Plans to replace the roof at the middle school have been combined with an overall renovation project the School Board is proposing to voters in the spring, Delahanty said.