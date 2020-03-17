Salem closes Town Hall, senior center, more

SALEM, N.H. – Local officials stayed 6 feet apart Monday night at Town Hall while offering an update on measures being taken help prevent the coronavirus.
Town Hall, the Kelley Library and the Ingram Senior Center are closed to the public to limit the spread of the virus, commonly known as COVID-19.
Salem schools will start remote learning Thursday and will be serving grab-and-go meals to students starting the same day.
Essential services like the Fire Department and Police Department remain open, however, they are limiting public access in the buildings to keep employees safe, Fire Chief Larry Best said.
If someone walks into any of the departments they will be asked screening questions about travel or potential symptoms of COVID-19.
All people calling 911 and town dispatchers asking for service will be asked the same questions.
“We are trying to get as much info before we go out the door… providing the proper care and protection," Best said.
The town's transfer station is open and people can drop off trash and recycling during normal business hours. Only employees will be allowed access to the scale house trailer.
With Town Hall closed, Salem's Department of Public Works will extend dump permits until May 1. Residents can still apply for a permit via mail, or drop off a copy of their car registration and $25 in the lockbox at Town Hall.
Town Hall employees will still be working while the public is not allowed in the building. Forms and payments can be mailed or delivered to the Town Hall lockbox or made online. People who have questions can call during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When students left school Friday they presumed they were going back Monday. But Sunday afternoon Gov. Chris Sununu made an emergency declaration closing all schools in the state. Since then students have been at home and teachers have been preparing to transition to remote learning, Superintendent Michael Delahanty said.
Sununu granted school districts one week to transition to online learning while schools remain closed at least until April 6.
Teachers will use online tools to continue teaching at home. They have been practicing and creating an online curriculum this week. They will start teaching students Thursday.
Laptops and Chromebooks can be picked up at a student's school Wednesday, Delahanty said. Principals will be sending information about specific times to parents.
At the same time, students will be able to pick up any other resources needed, including books, instruments, and other learning guides or aides, Delahanty said.
Schools will start serving meals to students Thursday. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time. Students will be assigned to a school to pick meals up from and parents will be notified about those details.
"Costs will be consistent with current pricing, though we hope to provide an update on costs very soon," Delahanty said, explaining that the district hopes to get waivers to make all meals free.