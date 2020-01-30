SALEM, N.H. — Salem voters have a lots to decide for Town Meeting. The warrant has 25 articles that range from traffic and water projects to a $52 million general budget.
The deliberative session kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Salem High School. There will be opportunities to discuss and debate a variety of town expenditures, closing a street, making the tax collector position appointed and allowing sports betting.
Voters will have a final say on March 10 when they vote on each item on the ballot, including the 15 municipal positions up for election.
Projects
There is a $4.2 million flood mitigation project on the ballot. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will pay for $3.17 million of the project, Salem taxpayers are asked to fund the rest.
Voters will be asked about a $1.5 million project for traffic light optimization. The town is would pay $300,000, while the Department of Transportation will pay $1.2 million.
Fire Department
The board will ask voters to approve a $2.3 million deal to buy two conjoined parcels which connect Main Street and Briar Avenue. The total area is about 8.5 acres of land.
Taxpayers will borrow $1.9 million for the project, and $400,000 will come from public safety impact fees.
Buying the land is the first step in a multi-year process to build a fire station, Chief Larry Best said.
Next year the department would likely ask for funds to pay for engineering and design of a new station, he said. However, with limited available real estate, Best said this might be the most important step that influences what the station will be.
It’s the best land available for the department, fire Chief Larry Best said.
Plans for the new station include a training facility and a modern disaster Emergency Operations Center. It would also meet modern safety requirements and be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.
Sports betting
Sports betting is on the Salem ballot twice — articles 6 and 23. Both ask to allow betting within the physical borders of the town.
The original citizen petition did not have the correct wording, so Article 23 was added to ensure the town has the correct language to potentially allow sports betting.
Voters approving this measure are not guaranteeing a physical sports betting location for Salem. Once towns and cities have the opportunity to vote on allowing sports betting, then the New Hampshire Lottery and the sportsbook company DraftKings will choose locations by granting licenses.
Tax Collector
Longtime Tax Collector Cherly-Ann Bolouk is retiring after 34 years, and town officials are proposing to switch the tax collector position from being elected to appointed by the town manager starting in 2021.
The office of tax collector will still be on the ballot this year, and the person elected will serve for one year.
For a complete copy of the warrant, visit townofsalemnh.org.