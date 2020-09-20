SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Depot at Broadway and Main Street has transformed over the past few weeks, as buildings have been demolished to make way for an expanded intersection.
The project is scheduled to come to a close next fall, according to Municipal Services Director Roy Sorenson, who spoke recently during a Zoom event with the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce.
"This project originated back in 1995," Sorenson explained to local business leaders. "So here we are in 2020. In essence, this is a 25-year-old project that came about because of the congestion."
The depot intersection sits just west of Interstate-93's Exit 2. The project aims to expand Broadway to allow for a turning lane for both northbound and southbound traffic, Sorenson said.
The town worked with the state to acquire seven properties through eminent domain to be able to use that land to expand the intersection, according to Sorenson. Businesses in that area received funds to help them move, he added.
Demolition at the intersection just finished, Sorenson said. Now water and sewer lines are being placed underground, which should take about two to three months, Sorenson explained.
"As the Chamber of Commerce it was a little inconvenient for the businesses while you were digging things up, but no pain, no gain," said Chamber President Donna Morris, who's office sits close to the intersection.
"This (project) is fixing everything in a very preventative way," she added.
Paving and sidewalks are part of the next phase of the project, Sorenson said. The town is in the process of finding a contractor to do the work.
After the town chooses a contractor, Sorenson will be reaching out to businesses in the area to explain the final leg of the depot expansion project, he said.