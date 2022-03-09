SALEM, N.H. — Twenty percent of the town's registered voters cast ballots Tuesday, electing a new selectman and ousting 27-year incumbent Everett McBride.
Newcomer Keith Stramaglia defeated the longtime selectman, 2,082 to 1,512. The election saw 3,908 residents turn out at the polls, according to Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow.
Voters backed D.J. Bettencourt and Donna Loranger in the Budget Committee race over Dane Hoover, who was 492 votes shy of winning a seat.
After a vote of 2,112 to 1,123, a charter commission will be established to look at Salem’s government structure and practices. A special election — with a price tag of about $9,000 — will be held to elect nine commission members.
Any changes proposed by the group would need further approval at the polls, meaning March 2023 is the earliest opportunity for any change.
Despite efforts by Police Chief Joel Dolan and Fire Chief Larry Best to rally support for the purchase of 50 acres to build new facilities for first responders, voters rejected the proposal.
The $4.8 million land acquisition bond needed 60% support but missed that mark by 4%. The vote was 1,980 to 1,571.
The same supermajority support was needed — and achieved — to spend $6.7 million on soil and ground remediation at the contaminated former wastewater treatment plant off Route 28.
Demolition costs totaled $1.5 million, and the money approved Tuesday will be used for the final steps of the cleanup. Selectmen have mentioned the possibility of eventually selling the land.
A $1.9 million proposal to buy various town vehicles was narrowly denied. The vote of 2,028 to 1,483 — or 58% — was not enough to approve the bond item.
Approval of the proposal would have provided an ambulance and paramedic vehicle for the Fire Department; front-line vehicles for the Police Department; a large dump truck, small dump truck, front-line utility truck, 4x4 pickup, tree brush chipper and a 6-wheel multipurpose truck for the Municipal Services Department.
Voters, however, overwhelmingly approved a police contract after a stalemate of several years at the negotiation table. The vote was 2,479 to 690. The new agreement calls for a 4% salary increase starting April 1 and each year until 2026.
The last question on the ballot, initiated by citizen petition, asked whether the town should count ballots by hand rather than with the electronic devices now used. The proposal was rejected, 2,130 to 1,564.