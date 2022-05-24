SALEM, N.H. — Firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from Hedgehog Pond after receiving a 911 call from a child just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Fire Chief Larry Best.
He said members of the Fire Department were already handling two other calls, a car crash and a medical emergency, but responded to the possible drowning in five minutes.
Two firefighters immediately entered the water with life vests and a rope connecting them, Best said. They coordinated a grid search and found the man in an estimated 4 to 6 feet of water after 20 minutes.
The chief said the man did not have a pulse and was not breathing when he was pulled to shore. He was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen in critical condition.
The man's medical status was not available as of late Tuesday.
Salem police helped the child on shore. It was not immediately clear if another adult was present.
Best said there was a language barrier, but the man pulled from the water is believed to be the father of the child who dialed 911.
Off-duty members of the Salem Fire Department were called in for station coverage along with a Windham crew.
The pond is part of Hedegehog Park, featuring a small playground, picnic tables, grills, walking trails and swimming at 53 Lowell Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.