SALEM, N.H. — Salem Fire Department will celebrate the retirement of Fire Chief Larry Best on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Fire Station at 152 Main St.
The department invites the public to stop in and say goodbye to the chief.
Best has been with Salem Fire for 20 years and its chief since 2018.
Light refreshments will be served.
Touch-a-Truck in Newton
NEWTON — The town will hold a touch-a-truck event on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Memorial Elementary School, 31 West Main St.
This event will be fun for all ages with different trucks. There will be fire trucks, police vehicles, ambulances, bulldozers, bucket trucks, Terex grinder and more.
Operators of the trucks will answer questions. Truck representatives will show parts and how things work.
The event is hosted by the Recreation Commission and the Newton Highway Department. Direct questions to Joe Simone at jsimone@newtonnh.net.
Library holds craft fair
PLAISTOW — The Friends of the Plaistow Library will hold their 3rd annual craft fair on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grounds of the library, 85 Main St.
The fair will have over 30 participants with a variety of crafters and artists.
The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 23.
Applications are still being accepted. If interested, contact Jeanne at 603-378-0109.
Return of a town favorite
DERRY — After a year hiatus, Derry After Dark will return on Sept. 21, 2024, but tickets will go on sale starting Sunday, Oct. 29 at Daydream Brewing Company, 1-1/2 East Broadway.
While the brew festival and block party is not happening this year, sponsor spots have already filled up for 2024.
Tickets cost $15 as a designated driver, $40 for general admission, and $60 for VIP.
Practice meditation in Kingston
KINGSTON — A meditation course will take place beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 26 and run weekly to Oct. 18, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane.
The five-week class is free. Participants are asked to commit to the full five-week class at registration.
The evening class will provide participants with skills and techniques to develop a daily meditation practice. Participants will be introduced to the art of centering and mindfulness using a number of techniques. These skills will help develop more positive emotions which can result in a clearer sense of well -being.
Kiranada Sterling Benjamin, a local meditator of 38 years, has volunteered to run this program.
Class size is limited and a waiting list will form quickly so call or visit the Kingston Community Library to register.
On Sept. 26, arrive a few minutes early and carry a small cushion or couch pillow for comfort. Instructions and hand-outs will be available each week.
For more information, call the Kingston Community Library at 603-642-3521 or contact Benjamin at 603-580-3779, kiranada03848@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.