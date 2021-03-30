SALEM, N.H. — A fire in an Arlington Pond neighborhood seared a boat, RV and garage Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials and neighbors who gathered outside.
Joe Bruno, a resident of Griffin Street, said he saw the flames near his property line and dialed 911 at 2:38 p.m.
“I got out of the shower, came outside and saw flames,” he said. “The boat and a trailer it was attached to were completely on fire and it was spreading.”
Salem fire Chief Larry Best said the cause of the fire remained under investigation several hours later. No injuries were reported, he said.
According to Bruno and others, the fire broke out on a piece of property separate from the owner’s home, which is nearby on Shore Drive. Bruno was unsure if anyone was there when the fire started.
Firefighters continued to spray the area at 5 p.m. to ensure no hot spots reignited.