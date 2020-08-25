SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Fire Department has a new fire truck in rotation.
The department welcomed the new truck last week with a push-in ceremony that dates back more than 100 years, to the days when horses pulled fire engines, Chief Larry Best said in a statement.
"Upon returning from a fire, firefighters would unhook the horses and push the apparatus back into the firehouse putting it back in service, ready for the next fire," Best said. "It symbolizes pushing it into service for the first time."
The truck was blessed as part of the ceremony and he's thankful for the community support in buying the truck.
"I am very proud that we are able to provide another piece of equipment to the firefighters to make their job — I won't say easier, because firefighting is never an easy job — but perhaps a better phrase is, make their job run more smoothly," Best said. "Having the right equipment and good equipment makes things go a lot smoother and allows us to serve the citizens and community in a safe and efficient manner."
Salem voters approved the purchase of the $750,221 pumper truck in 2019. It will be called Engine 1. The old Engine 1, purchased in 2000, will be renamed Engine 5.
The new truck has a 1,000-gallon water tank and a 1,500 gallon per minute pump, a foam system and a hose, according to the 2019 Town Meeting information about the truck.