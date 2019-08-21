SALEM, N.H. — First responders at the Main Street Fire Department got to reap some of the rewards from their work when a toddler they saved about a week earlier came in for a visit.
"He was having a blast," fire Chief Larry Best said after seeing the 18-month-old named Cameron. Best did not release the boy's last name.
"(He's) a great kid," Best said. "He was happy and smiling, running around, eyes wide, just looking at the fire trucks like a healthy 18-month-old."
Cameron visited recently with his family to thank the first responders and play on the trucks just days after he was released from the hospital.
"Thirty years in EMS, few and far between you get outcomes like this," Best said.
On Aug. 11 Cameron was drowning in a pool when emergency personnel were called to his Salem house. By the time four town trucks with emergency responders — Rescue 1, Medic 1, Engine 1 and Battalion Chief 1— were at the house the homeowner was reviving the toddler with CPR, Best said.
"The homeowner was a former EMT and did CPR, which provided the life support care until we could take over," Best said. "It's so important for people to know CPR, that was the key to success in this situation."
Four minutes after receiving the call, Salem's first responders were at the home, Best said.
Cameron was transported to the Holy Family Hospital and then med-flighted to Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston where he made a full recovery and was released a few days after the incident, Best said.
The drowning was an accident, Best said, adding no fault was found with anyone.
Best advised the public to think about pool safety.
He suggested keeping children from climbing on objects where they could fall into a pool, like a nearby table or chair. If it is an above-ground pool, Best suggested people remove the ladder for easy access when there is no parental supervision of the pool.
Best also said that anyone can drown in any body of water including bathtubs, ponds and rivers, so it's important to keep an eye on children near water.
Best also said that in any situation where someone is not breathing the first thing to do is call 9-1-1, then start doing CPR. If someone doesn't know CPR then the 9-1-1 operator can help instruct what to do, Best said. The Fire Department also hosts monthly CPR classes, Best said.
"It was nice for us to spend time with Cameron and his family, for there to be a positive outcome of this situation," said Best, hoping that there will be more like it.