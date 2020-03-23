SALEM, N.H. — A week after three Salem firefighters were possibly exposed to the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, they are still quarantined awaiting test results, Chief Larry Best said Monday afternoon.
After responding to a call on March 16 where the patient had flu-like symptoms, three firefighters were immediately relieved from their shift and moved into quarantine to await the COVID-19 test results of the patient they transferred, Best said.
As tests are limited around the country, the department awaits test results from the person transferred.
In the past three weeks since the state began testing for COVID-19, there have been 2,400 tests administered and there are 870 tests still pending, state Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said at a press conference Monday.
The state is ramping up its testing as Dartmouth-Hitchcock and other healthcare facilities are able to process tests. Gov. Chris Sununu said the testing capacity will be tripled over the next 24 hours.
As testing ramps up across the state, first responders and nurses in quarantine are going to be prioritized, Sununu said at Monday's press conference. It's to help those who test negative get back to work, he said.
The three firefighters currently in quarantine have contained themselves to one fire station. That station's normal working crew is operating with the station's apparatus at another nearby location, Best said.
Salem's potentially exposed first responders can either quarantine at home, if possible, or if they have loved ones at home they are staying together at one station, Best said. He doesn't want his department members to worry about spreading the disease to family members, he said.
Two other groups of Salem firefighters — six other firefighters total — have been quarantine due to possible exposure, though both groups have been cleared within the last week, Best said.
One group was potentially exposed on March 13. They received negative results and were released from quarantine two days later on March 15. Another group was potentially exposed on March 15, and received negative results the morning of March 23.