SALEM, N.H. — School officials are working on a plan to put an extra $400,000 back into the district’s food service program after revenue exceeded expenses last year.
District leaders were asked to provide the state with a proposal of how the money will be spent.
Director of Food Services Elizabeth Bistany and Deborah Payne, assistant superintendent for business operations, prepared a plan and presented it to the school board this week.
Payne said the district has never been in this position, explaining that it is largely because of increased government contribution since the onset of the pandemic.
The federal government took care of all meal costs at schools in recent years, which made a big difference in Salem, Payne said.
Salem families undergoing hardships at any time are able to apply for free and reduced lunches by filling out an application.
According to Payne, Salem families are charged below the government reimbursement rate for a free meal. Because of that, the district accumulated excess revenue which they need to reinvest back into the program.
She said the funds will allow for the purchase of new equipment to better serve students.
“It’s really good for us and the program,” Payne said.
The funds have to be allocated to food services. Already a walk in freezer has been added to the high school. Other upgrades may include new ovens and a commercial-grade salad spinner.
Bistany said only repairs will be made to equipment at Woodbury Middle School until the school gets new equipment with the ongoing renovation.
The town’s five elementary schools will also be able to repair and replace equipment as necessary.
The proposal goes on to suggest purchasing a new delivery van to help with distribution between buildings.
Higher quality food and increasing the variety of those meals throughout Salem schools are also are the forefront.
Bistany recently did a taste test at the high school to find out what students liked and disliked from a food vendor’s offerings.
She found that students want vegetarian options and foods with less sodium.
Bistany said the school district would also like to offer more fresh fruits and vegetables.
The food service program itself has seen less participation from students recently because the government no longer provides the widespread free meals, Payne noted.
She hopes the improvements the district will make with the extra funds helps to reinvigorate students’ interest in eating breakfast and lunch at school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.