LOS ANGELES — Right before Christmas, Mary Ellen Devine received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Your frontline workers are EXHAUSTED ... This a small light in the longest and darkest tunnel," wrote Devine, 25, in a Facebook post announcing her vaccination to family and friends.
Devine, a 2013 graduate of Salem (New Hampshire) High School and a registered nurse, is among frontline workers in Los Angeles — where COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are soaring.
California remains at or near the top of the list of states with the most new cases per capita. Even with vaccines now being administered, albeit slowly, it is expected to take many more weeks to quell the virus.
Los Angeles is the epicenter of California’s surge, which is expected to get worse in the coming weeks after people traveled or gathered for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Much of the state is under a stay-home order and open businesses are operating with limited capacity.
The San Joaquin Valley and other southern California regions have been hardest hit, with no more capacity in ICUs to treat COVID-19 patients.
Last week, California issued a public health order requiring hospitals in Los Angeles and 13 other counties in those regions to delay nonessential “and non-life threatening” surgeries in order to provide beds.
The order, which will last at least three weeks, will also apply to any county where ICU capacity to treat COVID-19 patients is bottoming out.
In Salem, Mary Ellen's mother Sue Ann Devine couldn't be more proud of the work her daughter is doing on the West Coast.
Mary Ellen previously worked as a cardiac care nurse at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles and is now primarily assigned as a labor and delivery nurse there.
Sue Ann said she tries to speak with her daughter by phone as often as possible but said she and her co-workers have all been working long hours to keep shifts filled and help patients.
She said Mary Ellen, who has lived in California for several years now, usually comes home for Christmas or family goes to see her in California.
But this year, along with COVID-19 precautions regarding travel, Mary Ellen and her hospital co-workers were prohibited from using vacation time due to hospital volume.
"The hospital is really stretched at this time and they are all being asked to fill in when needed," Sue Ann Devine said.
Just this week, 10 of Mary Ellen's co-workers tested positive for COVID-19 and Cedars-Sinai ran short on oxygen supply for patients, she noted.
While a graduate of Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, Mary Ellen has long said the health occupation classes at Salem High were vital in preparing her for a nursing career.
"That's where she really got her spark for nursing," her mother said.
Sue Ann said she knows her daughter is taking all the necessary COVID-19 precautions and she "has peace" about her work.
"This is her calling. This is her sparkle. This is what she was meant for," Sue Ann said. "I know she is helping people and this is where she needs to be right now. I have serenity in that. I am very, very proud."
The past year did have a huge bright spot for Mary Ellen. She and her boyfriend, Brandon Loureiro, got engaged to be married. The couple lives in Manhattan Beach, California.
"So 2020 wasn't all horrible for them," Sue Ann said, with a laugh.
She said her daughter's advice to the family includes wearing masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing. She also said not to attend "social gatherings or get-togethers with extended family," Sue Ann said.
"She is very optimistic about the vaccine and is hoping that will help turn the corner," she said.
