SALEM, N.H. — Erin Devine, a Salem High School sophomore, has been named Youth of the Year, the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive.
The scholarship program was established in 1947 and continues to promote service to the club, community and family, academic success, strong moral character, goal-setting, poise and public speaking ability.
Candidates complete applications, gather supporting documentation and ask mentors for letters of recommendation. Essays and speeches are also developed.
Completed candidate packages are given to judges a few days prior to a judging event to give each an opportunity to read speeches, essays and letters and to be able to compile a small list of questions to ask each candidate.
Judges rate candidates based on their presentation and poise. The winner is chosen, this year from four finalists, and kept confidential until a celebratory dinner.
As this year’s winner, Devine will receive over $4,000 in scholarships funded by the club’s sponsors and donors.
She will compete against other Boys & Girls Clubs members across New Hampshire with a chance to progress to the regional and national level contests.
The National Youth of the Year represents all Boys & Girls Club youth and is inducted at the White House by the president of the United States.
Devine is set to graduate from Salem High in 2024. She is ranked No. 12 academically out of 259 classmates. She has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club for 12 years and is now a swim instructor and lifeguard.
She competes on the Salem Blue Devil varsity swim team.
