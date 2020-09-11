SALEM, N.H. — A Salem High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Michael Delahanty announced Thursday night.
The student did not contract COVID-19 at school, Delahanty said.
The district was notified Thursday afternoon that the student, who has not been in school since Sept. 4, tested positive.
The school has been in contact with the state Department of Health and Human Services and was deep cleaning the areas where the student went as of Thursday night, Delahanty said.
Classes will start at their regular time Friday morning, he said.
Salem High began in-person classes Sept. 2. Students across the district had the chance to choose full-time, in-person learning or remote learning.
To accommodate all students without meeting social distancing requirements, every desk and seat at lunch has a three-sided Plexiglas shield around it to allow students to take off their masks.
The positive case at Salem High comes just days after 18 Windham High School students tested positive for COVID-19 because of a "social gathering."