SALEM, N.H. — Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday for the 51st annual holiday parade, which had a wild theme — “Christmas at the Zoo.”
Salem first responders led the eye-catching display, followed by about 80 others in decorated vehicles. Santa Claus was on hand, too, sitting atop a float constructed by firefighters.
Chaos and Kindness, a local band also known as Recycled Percussion, spread random acts of kindness, including $3,000 worth of cash and gift cards, with one lucky family winning $500 in cash.
Local businesses rallied to donate more than $2,000 in gift card prizes as well.
The Salem High School band filled the route with musical cheer, and even made a special stop at Salemhaven to perform for elderly residents unable to make it outside for the main event.
Parade organizers plan to convene this week to choose a winning float.
