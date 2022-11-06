SALEM, N.H. — Woodbury Middle School hosted its annual Veterans Day breakfast Friday, Nov. 4, once again uniting Salem veterans — about 180 in total — with students, community members and state dignitaries.
The event was held at the Salem High School Davis Gym this year due to the ongoing construction at neighboring Woodbury.
Breakfast was enjoyed before patriotic performances by the middle school chorus, presentation of colors by the high school’s JROTC members, a POW/MIA remembrance and more.
Salem resident and Army veteran Patrick Hargreaves was this year’s keynote speaker. An active community member, Hargreaves served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1987.
He completed basic training at Ft. Knox, Kentucky, and served in the reserves until the summer of 1979. He went on to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, where he served in Artillery until 1982; then to Idar-Oberstein, Germany; returning to the states in May 1985.He served in the 8th Infantry Division and was sent back to Ft. Sill until December 1987. Upon exiting the Army, Hargreaves settled with his young family in Salem and began years of volunteerism.
Hargreaves is an avid supporter of Boy Scouts and credits the program for many skills. Hargreaves also chaired the Salem Holiday Parade for many years while simultaneously joining the Budget Committee and Board of Selectmen.
In 2014, Hargreaves and a dedicated committee brought the Traveling Vietnam Wall to Salem. In 2016 they brought the 9/11 Stephen Stiller Exhibit.
Along with his committee and other volunteers, Hargreaves formed the Salem Never Forget Committee.
They are responsible for the monument at the Salem Town Common.
