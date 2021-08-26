SALEM, N.H. — Assistant Town Manager William Scott is leaving Salem for an equivalent title in Yarmouth. Longtime Director of Public Works Dave Wholley recently did the same, but close by, in Londonderry.
The two vacancies have been tacked onto a list of open positions in Salem: an animal control officer at the Police Department, a lead engineer for municipal projects, a part-time Right-to-Know specialist, and a production engineer for community television.
Chairwoman of the Board of Selectmen Cathy Stacey is hopeful the two newest openings will be filled quickly, despite challenges in the current market.
The town, however, has struggled with some of the other positions. The engineering job has been posted since June 2, followed by the public information position June 25, animal control job July 13 and community television role the following day.
Of the latest departures, Scott and Wholley, the selectwoman said, “both these individuals played an integral part in the operation of the town and will be missed.”
“I am confident our remaining qualified staff will continue to deliver the same high quality of service to the public,” she added.
Scott will leave later this month after rejoining Salem Town Hall in 2019. He previously served as the director of community and economic development from 2001 to 2013. In the meantime, he held a matching job in Amesbury.
According to a listing for his job that involves close work with Town Manager Chris Dillon, the salary is between $102,000 and $115,000.
The town hopes to replace Scott with an experienced candidate, specifically with four to six year of work in community development and municipal management, according to the listing.
Scott did not respond when asked about his impending departure.
Wholly’s job, which he held for 26 years, should be filled by someone with at least a decade of public works experience, including no less than four years as a supervisor, the separate listing explains. The salary position starts at $82,328.
Wholly, a Salem native, said he “weighed through it heavily,” meaning the decision to move on from his established role.
Three weeks into the Londonderry job, he says he has already been assured that it was the right move. He declined a chance to specify.