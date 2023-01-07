SALEM, N.H. — The town will run a “Local Government Academy” designed to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at the municipal government from Feb. 9 to March 9.
The free program is broken down into five evening workshops starting at 6 p.m. and running for approximately two hours each night. Each session will cover one town department and include a tour of its facility.
It’s the first time the town has offered a program like this.
Assistant Town Manager Joe Devine sees it as a teaching tool to educate residents and business owners about how Salem’s government works and what it does for them.
Devine compared the transparency the town intends to give to that of “The Wizard of Oz.”
“You have the wizard behind the curtain and you don’t know what’s behind it,” Devine said. “We are trying to open that curtain for people to see what actually happens.”
The first session starts at Town Hall and will give an overview of the town and cover the town manager’s office and Finance Department.
The Police and Fire departments will have their own nights at their stations in the following weeks.
Participants then head over to Salem Public Works for a municipal services overview, followed by the program’s concluding session at Ingram Senior Center to discuss community services — including elder services and the Recreation Department.
Attendees will see what services are provided in the different departments.
Devine said it’s an opportunity to expand associations of municipal services. He said residents will hear about other services, like the Fire Department’s emergency medical services and Salem’s water system.
Salem police Chief Joel Dolan hopes residents will get “a snapshot of the operations of the Salem Police Department.”
“I see it as a condensed version of the long-running 11 week Citizen Police Academy into one informational section,” he said.
The need for new first-responder facilities will likely be mentioned, but the chief said
“it will not be the focus of the presentation.”
Devine also hopes the program will promote civic participation for anyone who has thought of getting involved in their local government.
“We are hoping to drum up interest in some of our boards that people can be appointed to, to see if we can get more civic involvement as well.”
Anyone can apply for the five-week workshop, but priority goes to Salem residents and business owners.
Those interested should fill out an application by Feb. 3 at townofsalemnh.org.
