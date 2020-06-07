Salem library opens for curbside service

SALEM, N.H. — It was a steady start to the week as Kelley Library opened up for curbside service Monday, said Natalie Ducharme, interim library director.
“We are excited to see people bring materials back and getting phone calls," she said. "And to be getting books and movies to people.”
Since the coronavirus forced the library to shut its doors in mid-March there's been an increased use of online services, Ducharme said.
Within the past month, the library has also started hosting Zoom book groups and activities, which has brought new people to the library's programs, she added. Now they are offering curbside service where residents can order materials and pick them up outside on a table in front of the library, Ducharme explained.
"We are going to get this process up and running first," she said. "We are still waiting on state guidelines to reopen. We are going to be slow (to reopen) to keep staff and the public very safe which is why we are starting with curbside."
Online materials have been accessible even when the library was closed, Ducharme said. Residents need a library card to access the materials, and people could still register for a card online despite the physical library being closed.
The curbside service expands library offerings to physical materials like books, movies and magazines. People can place what they want on hold by phone or the online ordering system, Ducharme said. Library staff are working normal hours at the library and picking up the phone.
As summer approaches, Kelley Library is hosting its youth summer reading program. Library staff will mail out the materials like the tic-tac-toe boards and bookmarks to children. There will also be craft materials available for pickup, Ducharme said.
Hours on Friday and Saturday are impacted this week because of graduation and other town activities, Ducharme said. However, the library is open full hours next week.