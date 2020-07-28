SALEM, N.H. — A 19-year-old Salem man is facing his second DUI charge after hitting a girl with his moped early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Officers said they responded to Old Farm Road at 12:45 a.m., after a 911 caller reported that someone was hit by a moped.
Andrew Thedsanamoorthy, of 5 Small Brook Lane, was subsequently arrested for DUI second offense, DUI, conduct after an accident and unlawful possession/intoxication, police records show.
Salem police Sgt. Mike Bernard said Thedsanamoorthy, who is known by police, left the scene after crashing into an 18-year-old girl who was outside with a group of people.
“She went down to the ground and the driver of the moped took off,” said Bernard. “We found him through a witness, who gave a description.”
Bernard said police located Thedsanamoorthy at his home, less than a mile away.
The girl was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, according to police.