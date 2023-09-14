A federal grand jury has indicted four New Hampshire men for their roles in a conspiracy to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, announced on Friday.
Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem; Eric Labarge, 46, of Nashua; Keenan Saniatan, 36, of Nashua; and Michael Waselchuck, 35, of Seabrook were indicted for allegedly harassing and intimidating the journalists on five different occasions, which included acts of vandalism at their homes and one of their parents’ homes.
Labarge was arrested Friday. Cockerline, Saniatan and Waselchuck were previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint June 16. They remain in custody.
After a year-long investigation, NHPR journalist Lauren Chooljian wrote and published an article in March 2022 that detailed sexual allegations and other misconduct against the former owner of a drug abuse recovery center, according to charging documents. Another journalist contributed to the article.
Shortly after its publication, the reporters’ homes, and Chooljian’s parent’s home in Hampstead, were vandalized, damaged by rocks thrown at them and spray-painted threats on doors.
Labarge is said to be a close associate of the man Chooljian wrote about. Prosecutors allege the men conspired with each other to retaliate for the story, according to court documents.
Indictment allegations include several against Salem resident Cockerline.
Labarge allegedly got Cockerline to vandalize one of the homes by throwing a brick through a window and spray-painting obscenities in large red letters on the front door.
He also is said to have convinced Cockerline to vandalize one of the homes of the victim’s parents in Hampstead and the victim’s home in Melrose, Massachusetts, by throwing bricks and using red spray paint in May 2022.
Cockerline allegedly then recruited Waselchuck in the vandalism acts.
In May 2022, Cockerline allegedly spray-painted obscenities in large red letters on one of the garage doors of the journalist’s parents’ home, and left a brick on the ground near the front door.
Each charge in the indictment carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution.
