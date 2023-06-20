A Salem, New Hampshire, man has been arrested for his actions during the breach on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.
Richard Zachary Ackerman, 22, was among a mob that illegally gathered at the U.S. Capitol and entered the building to disrupt the U.S. Congress affirming Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, court documents found.
Ackerman is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, along with civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and theft of government property.
He is accused of stealing a U.S. Capitol Police helmet during the breach, according to court documents. Ackerman allegedly threw a water bottle in the direction of a line of police officers while wearing the helmet later in the day.
Records say Ackerman referred to the helmet as his “war trophy” and took it with him back to New Hampshire. The FBI recovered the helmet from his home last year.
Ackerman made his initial appearance Tuesday in the District of New Hampshire.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. It's investigated by the FBI Boston Division and the FBI Washington Field Office.
Assistance in this case was provided locally by the Salem and Manchester Police Departments and U.S Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire.
More than 1,000 people have now been arrested in crimes related to the U.S. Capitol breach as the investigation remains ongoing over two years later. Nearly 350 people have been charged with assault or impeding law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.