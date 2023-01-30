MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Salem, New Hampshire, man is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting outside The Goat Bar and Grille early Saturday.
John Delee, 22, is charged with “recklessly causing” the death of Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester after a dispute in the bar spilled out into the street, according to a press release from Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.
According to the release, Manchester police responded to the sound of gunshots on Old Granite Street, Manchester, at 12:47 a.m.
Police responded and found Pouliot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are asking any witnesses of the altercation or events leading up to it, to contact Manchester Police Department Detective Morgan Lovejoy at 603-792-5529, or to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
An autopsy was expected to be performed on Sunday.
Delee will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.
