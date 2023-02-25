MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Delee, a Salem man charged with second-degree murder, appeared in court Friday during an evidentiary hearing as prosecutors provided video evidence on the fatal shooting of Timothy Pouliot.
Delee, 22, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Pouliot, of Manchester, outside of The Goat Bar and Grill, 50 Old Granite St., Manchester after a dispute on Jan. 28.
Delee waved his bail arraignment earlier this month.
Family and friends of both Pouliot and Delee filled the courtroom to watch as the Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase presented footage of events both inside and outside the bar — before, during and after the fatal shooting.
Detective James Pittman of the Manchester Police took to the witness stand to give his testimony on his findings on the investigation.
Pittman said there was no knowledge that the two men knew each other prior to that night. Both went to Goat Bar and Grille with friends.
Video footage from surveillance and social media – along with witness statements – show an altercation that started inside the bar overflowed outside.
Prosecutors said there was evidence Pouliot had taunted Delee inside the bar, with Pouliot saying he was a professional fighter and wanted to fight him.
Abigail Elliott-Orr, a female witness at the bar, overheard this and told Delee, to which he flashed a gun and said he wasn’t concerned.
According to a witness statement, Delee challenged Pouliot to a fight. Prosecutors showed videos where Delee could be heard daring not only Pouliot, but others to fight him.
A later dispute between Delee and Pouliot’s friends prompted their removal from the bar. Things continued outside, Chase and Pittman said, with Delee threatening and screaming at one of the friends.
Delee pulled out a gun on the friend. Prosecutors said Pouliot wasn’t involved or outside on the sidewalk until this time, but then punched Delee in the face.
That’s when Delee shot him several times, Chase said.
Prosecutors played that surveillance video from outside the bar for the judge which concluded with hearing the gunshots crackling.
Pouliot’s family and friends in the courtroom wept at the repeated sounds.
Prosecutors said Delee continued to shoot him as he fell to the ground. An autopsy report found four of the gunshot wounds were to Pouliot’s back.
Assistant Attorney General Rachel Harrington said Delee’s actions showed a progression of rage throughout the night.
She said he did not act in self-defense.
“He killed out of anger, not necessity,” said Harrington, who added Delee had 200 pounds and a foot on the victim.
Harrington said Delee was a man looking for a fight. She emphasized before the judge that all the bullets were aimed at Pouliot and no one else.
“This was retribution,” she said, for challenging him inside the bar.
Defense Attorney Benjamin Faulkner said Pouliot threatened his client first and his actions to fire a deadly weapon were because he was in fear.
