CONCORD, N.H. — John Delee of Salem has been indicted on multiple second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Timothy Pouliot outside a Manchester bar in January, Attorney General John Formella announced Thursday.
Delee, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Pouliot, a 24-year-old Manchester man, after a dispute spilled outside of The Goat Bar and Grill in the early morning hours of Jan. 28.
A grand jury charged Delee with knowingly causing Pouliot's death by shooting him.
He is charged on another count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing his death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” the release said.
Prosecutors during a February hearing presented a judge with surveillance footage from inside and outside the bar, along with witness statements.
State prosecutors said the two men didn't know each other before that night, but had a few exchanges in the bar.
Pouliot reportedly taunted Delee, looking to fight him, to which Delee later challenged him.
An altercation between Delee and Pouliot's friends got them kicked out of the bar. The dispute escalated and Delee pulled out a gun
Prosecutors said Pouliot wasn't outside until this time and then proceeded to punch Delee in the face.
Delee proceeded to shoot Pouliot several times, prosecutors said. An autopsy report showed Pouliot's back had four gun shot wounds.
Prosecutors said his actions were in retaliation and anger. Defense claimed Delee acted in self-defense.
The court ruled in February that Delee be held without bail for a crime punishable for up to life in prison.
A judge found based on the evidence that it was uncontested Delee shot and killed Pouliot, and found self-defense was not justified.
Delee is additionally indicted for reckless conduct, placing others in danger of harm by firing a gun multiple times near cars and other people.
Delee will be arraigned on May 18 at the Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.
