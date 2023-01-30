MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 22-year-old Salem man scheduled to be arraigned Monday in connection to a fatal weekend shooting entered a plea of not guilty, but opted to waive his courtroom appearance.
All documents related to the case involving defendant John Delee have been sealed and cannot be viewed by the public, according to Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase.
Delee remains held in police custody.
His attorney, Benjamin Falkner, said he expects to raise a self-defense claim.
According to witnesses, a dispute inside The Goat Bar and Grill, 50 Old Granite St., Manchester spilled out to the street just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
There, Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester was shot and killed. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
An autopsy Sunday deemed Pouliot’s manner of death as homicide.
Delee is charged with second degree murder and reckless conduct, for both the killing and endangering those nearby at the time.
The prosecutor, Chase, said he is aware of a video of the shooting circulating on social media and asked anyone with a copy to send it to Manchester police.
The investigation remains active, he said, and a known motive has yet to be identified.
Delee’s family was present at the courthouse despite the hearing being waived.
It was not immediately known when a bail hearing will happen.
