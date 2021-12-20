SALEM, N.H. — David Demers said he was petrified the first time his mother brought him to the Salem Boys Club.
It was 1976 and Demers was 9. His family had just moved from Andover to Salem and a week later, his mother, Shelagh, in her green, 1970 Monte Carlo, drove him over to the club on Geremonty Drive.
“She brought me down there and dropped me off and I was scared,” said Demers.
His fear, however, was short-lived. Especially when he learned the club had a pool and a swim team.
Those few first steps inside became part of a lifetime of achievements and friendships which now serve as the foundation for Demers’ ongoing support and fundraising for the club.
The club, now the Boys & Girls Club, is “a place where lifelong memories are made and it’s a safe place for kids,” Demers said.
Now a 54-year-old real estate developer, husband and father, Demers was named the club’s “Man of the Year” during the annual awards ceremony on Dec. 9.
The award is given to “an individual who through service, support and recognition has made the greatest impact on the success of the Boys & Girls Club movement in Greater Salem.”
Demers was also named “Boy of the Year” by club leadership in 1983 — just seven years after he initially joined.
The award won him a trip to visit then President Ronald Reagan at the White House in Washington, D.C.
But once they arrived, a scheduling issue for the president cancelled the youth’s in-person visit. While Reagan had to leave abruptly, Demers said he still caught a glimpse of him. Reagan smiled and waved at him.
“It was something that stuck with me. It took him a second to do that for someone else,” said Demers.
Demers and his husband, Michael Mazalewski, are the co-founders of D-M Demers Real Estate Investors. The couple owns rental properties and designs and renovates properties. Whether they are renting or selling, Demers said they work to improve the properties “as if we are going to move in ourselves.”
A 1986 graduate of Salem High School, Demers was also a special Salem police officer for 12 years.
His work with the club, through the Board of Directors, involves fundraising and planning for the annual auction. He and close friend and volunteer Joanne Flynn also work diligently to fund summer camp for kids who can’t afford it, he said.
He is also proud of partnerships with other community leaders, including Joe Faro of Tuscan Brands, who teaches kids at the club how to cook.
Club members also “can learn how to swim and become a lifeguard there.” Other practical things, including homework help, is offered on a daily basis.
“We are the cool school with a pool,” Demers said.
Demers said he has been humbled by how supportive the club family has been with his and Michael’s relationship and their son, Oliver, 10.
David and Michael have been together 22 years.
“I am very proud of that. It makes me smile when I think how supportive the club is,” said Demers, noting he didn’t know if that type of acceptance “was something I’d see in my lifetime.”
For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, check out salembgc.org.
