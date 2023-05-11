CONCORD, N.H. – Kyle Morris, who authorities said kept Nazi memorabilia in his home, was sentenced to 18 months in prison May 10 for the unlawful possession of machine guns in his Salem, N.H. residence, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Hampshire, announced in a statement.
He will be supervised for three years following his release.
Morris, 23, pleaded guilty to the crime Jan. 17. He surrendered the two machine guns after a search warrant was executed.
Morris kept the machine guns in a locked gun room which also had over 20 other firearms and various Nazi-related items including a framed photo of Adolf Hitler, a Nazi uniform and Nazi flags.
The Salem man told investigators in private correspondence that he advocated for starting a race war and bombings of mosques and synagogues.
He also expressed interest in carrying out lone wolf attacks -- meaning a one-person terrorist attack -- such as shootings in Lawrence and a plan to drive a truck bomb into the Massachusetts Statehouse.
“The defendant expressed an interest in perpetrating horrific acts of violence against racial and religious minorities,” stated U.S. Attorney Jane Young.
She went on to say his beliefs and illegal possession of the guns posed a threat to the community.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and New Hampshire State Police led the investigation into Morris.
Joseph Bonavolonta, an FBI agent involved in the case, said the weapons he collected showed a desire to commit racially motivated violence.
