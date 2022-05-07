SALEM, N.H. — Early next week a medical courier will board a trans-Atlantic flight with a bag of stem cells that can save Tim Corriveau’s life.
The 53-year-old Salem man has battled an aggressive, mutated form of acute myeloid leukemia for five months. Doctors made it clear that his best chance of survival is a stem cell donation.
Determined to be active in the search for a donor, Tim and his wife Jody Corriveau partnered earlier this year with Be the Match, an organization that manages a global transplant registry, to host a registration event in Salem.
Though well-attended, it wasn’t one of the couple's three children, other family members or strangers who ended up getting the call that they were needed right away.
The couple was told of a woman in Europe — her identity kept secret, which is common — who was already in the registry.
“They found her at the very beginning, in early January,” Jody Corriveau explained. “Then, crickets. It took months for the woman to go through the re-testing process. If even one appointment is missed it throws everything off. We had to keep searching.”
In the meantime, regular chemotherapy cocktails have helped keep Tim’s blood and bone marrow cancer at bay. But with each treatment, doctors warned that it would become less effective.
Seemingly endless trips into Boston for treatments, tests and monitoring have been made easier by generous locals.
A Salem gas station owner continues to fill Jody’s car with free gas after hearing the family’s story.
“He said he’s done well in the world and just wanted to give back,” she said. “It was costing me $90 every few days with all the driving we have to do.”
Another woman known to the family donated use of an apartment within walking distance of Tim Corriveau’s doctors for after the transplant. He’s required to stay within 15 minutes of the hospital for about a month, his wife said.
“The hospital offers some housing, but it’s $400 per week and that’s not including parking,” Jody explained. “And they need you to stay close. If something were to go wrong, it would happen fast.”
The 45 minute drive from Salem, New Hampshire, could be life or death, they’re told.
When Jody recently walked into the donated spot for the first time, she was met with a bed, television, couch, coffee maker, laundry detergent and brand new bath towels, she said. Internet service had been turned on so she could work between hospital visits.
She says every gesture — big and small — makes what’s coming next easier.
“Before the transplant they have to essentially remove his immune system,” Jody Corriveau said. “Everything that goes into his room has to be completely sterile.”
The consequences of a misstep could be dire.
Doctors say it will be about a year before the Corriveaus can hopefully return to their normal life. Some of Tim’s toughest moments so far have come with 103 degree fevers and shooting bone and muscle pain that keeps him awake at night.
The family is asking for donations to a GoFundMe page, which includes information about a Florida trip being raffled, to offset $25,000 in bills acquired so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.