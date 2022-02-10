SALEM, N.H. — Tim and Jody Corriveau waited 30 years for an opportunity to vacation in Hawaii. Instead, the week of their dream trip, Tim packed a bag for an indefinite hospital stay. and his wife scoured the internet for her husband’s odds at survival.
Jody explains how doctors found a mutated form of acute myeloid leukemia, commonly known as blood and bone marrow cancer, during routine testing.
The same sickness killed Tim’s mother 50 years prior, on the same date he was diagnosed.
Three bags of an intensive chemotherapy cocktail have helped keep the cancer at bay, but the 53-year-old’s doctors say without a stem cell transplant, each dose will become less effective.
Though Tim has two biological children, the chances of them being a match is slim, Jody said. Doctors first look at a patient’s siblings, which is of no help in this case.
Tim is an only child.
“He has a better chance of matching a stranger than his own kids,” Jody said.
She is asking anyone able to stop by a “Be the Match” drive set up for Sunday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 38 Millville St., Salem.
Participants swab the inside of their mouth with a piece of cotton and the sample is entered into a global database. The organization gets in contact if a match is found.
There are two donation methods: Intravenous and surgical. The donor works with a medical team to form a plan.
Research has shown that cells from younger donors, ages 18 to 35, often lead to more successful transplants.
Jody said this week Tim is staying strong and keeping himself busy in the hospital with some of his typical office work.
Her husband has insisted, “cancer chose the wrong guy,” Jody says.
“Besides asking everyone to come out to the ‘Be the Match’ event, I’m trying to educate people as much as possible about the blood and platelet shortage that’s going on right now,” she said.
The American Red Cross started the year with a dire shortage — the worst in a decade.
All types of blood are needed, especially universally accepted type-O blood, as well as platelet donations.
More information and appointments to donate can be found online at redcross.org.
Anyone interested in being added to the “Be the Match” database but cannot make it to Sunday’s event in Salem can visit bethematch.org and get a swab kit delivered in the mail.