SALEM, N.H. — Salem’s Board of Selectmen is contemplating asking voters to approve a borrowing $65 million at the next town meeting vote.
That bond would pay for renovations to the Central fire station and the police station, according to a presentation by Will Gatchell of Harriman Associates — an architecture, engineering and planning firm with offices in Portsmouth and Portland — at the selectmen's meeting on Monday night.
Town Manager Chris Dillon said he knows there is some sticker shock to initial costs, but the proposed plans represent a “wishlist." Changes will be made in the coming months to the plans, and there will be more concrete numbers for voters, he said.
Money for the whole project might not come entirely by borrowing. The town might also use impact fees to contribute to the project. For example, the town is getting $2.3 million for public safety, according to Tuscan Village development agreement.
Plans for the fire and police stations have been kicked around for years. The buildings, which are each decades old are in need of repairs and updates to stay up to code, according to both chiefs for the departments.
“If any of you have been there recently, it needs a lot of TLC, a lot of work,” Gatchell said. “There are sheds, out buildings, and trailers, which is something you never ever want to see in a critical facility where first responders are relying on the infrastructure to support their operational needs.”
For example, Deputy Chief Joel Dolan explained that prisoners cannot be held at the current police station because of regulations, nor is there an interview room for officers to use.
“We are doing this to meet current needs, which we have currently outgrown, and future needs,” Dolan said.
In 2015 there was a $23.4 million project proposed to Salem voters for a combined public safety complex, which voters denied, The Eagle-Tribune previously reported.
The building proposed in 2015 was significantly smaller and did not anticipate the town’s growth to the same extent the new plans do, Dillon explained. Since 2015 plans for Tuscan Village have unfolded and construction costs have risen significantly as well, he added.
Costs to rebuild each building — the police station and the Central fire station — has a price tag range between $58 to $65 million, according to cost estimates in the presentation.
“It’s not getting any cheaper, (the price) is just going up,” said Selectman Michael Lyons. “Come back year after year until it gets done. I support it for 20, for 21, until it gets done.”
Gatchell proposed two plans for the police department building — tear it down and build from scratch, or renovate and add onto the current building so that officers are not displaced in the process.
The difference in pricing is that adding to the current building is about $5 million more expensive, according to the presentation.
The cost to upgrade all of the fire and police facilities, and build a new fire station to accommodate expected growth adds up at least $82.2 million.
The proposed new fire station that would be in the southwest corner is estimated to be about $14 million, and upgrades to the North Main Street and Lawrence Street stations would be about $9.3 million.
Fire Chief Larry Best shared that a new fire truck would not be able to fit into the current space, because the apparatus are getting larger, he said.
“We’ve looked at it, and we want to build facilities that will last a long time,” Best said, adding new trucks will be bigger and that the fire department expand personnel.