SALEM, N.H. — One woman is dead and another charged with driving while intoxicated following a Monday afternoon crash in front of Kelley Library, according to police.
Elaine Regan, 57, of Goffstown is charged with reckless operation, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — her car — and aggravated DWI with serious injury.
Police said Regan was driving a Jeep when she rear-ended a Kia, driven by a 35-year-old Salem man.
His only passenger was a woman, 33, who was also a Salem resident, according to police. She succumbed to her injuries.
Records show the crash happened about 1:15 p.m. Monday.
The name of the woman who died was not made public pending notification of her next of kin.
Police said she was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. She was later sent to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where she died.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone with information about it, to contact Detective Josh Dempsey at 603-890-2312.