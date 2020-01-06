SALEM, N.H. — Each week in the winter, Fisk Elementary School’s gymnasium turns into an indoor farmers market.
Residents bring their reusable bags and stock them up with local foods to prepare for the week.
Vegetables are rather scarce in the winter, but there are some at the Salem NH Farmers Market from Brookford Farm in Canterbury.
The small-business owners at the market bring their fresh bread to sell along with cheese, honey, maple products, garlic, scallops, beauty products and even books.
Instead of braving a busy grocery store to get similar goods, the farmers market gives people an opportunity to buy straight from the producers.
“People forget exactly where their food comes from, but we grow it and process it and I know exactly what is going into our products,” said Donald Womack, owner of Lindon Garlic Farm and known as "The Garlic Guy."
Womack travels about an hour south each weekend from the farm in Gilmanton to sell his garlic products at the farmers market.
It’s easier to sell products at a farmers market rather than trying to place them in stores, he said. And while some people visit his farm to buy garlic products directly, visiting four farmers markets a week is the most reliable income stream for his farm, Womack said.
Steve Anderson, owner of Anderson’s Mini Maples in Deerfield, agrees it's easier to sell at farmers markets.
He started his business with six buckets collecting maple sap over 40 years ago and has since grown to having more than 1,000 buckets, largely because of farmers markets.
“We are at a few retail outlets, but I sell mostly at farmers markets, and I’ve been doing it since 1972,” Anderson said. “Talking with people at the market, educating them on what goes into the syrup and even the different grades of syrup is fun. Farmers markets are an excellent outlet to sell my maple products because I find people who want to buy local, and they can here.”
Womack also enjoys talking with people, seeing what they are interested in, and even suggests pairings with other farmers market products.
This week, Womack is bringing home fresh scallops from New England Fishmongers to pair with his honey garlic glaze.
“Hopefully, more people will understand we are here and available,” Womack said. “Every time you can buy local produce instead of something from a grocery store, you are helping the local farmer. You aren’t getting something shipped to the grocery store from another country thousands of miles away.”
Chuck Curtis of Pelham sells New England Fishmongers’ products at local farmers markets. He spreads his wealth of knowledge of the company's practice of catching fish without nets and displays a special recipe on his table, hoping to entice customers.
December to April is scallop season, and he has been selling out at most area farmers markets, including the one he was at Saturday. Farmers markets are helping to expand the business and bring fresh fish, typically caught the day before, right to customers, he said.
“The people who are coming to farmers markets are the people keeping the local farmer and entrepreneur in business,” said Tom Paulinca, co-owner of Slippery Soap Company
Paulinca and his wife, Diane, run their goat soap and beauty product business out of their Salem home. They don’t own their own goats, but buy the milk locally from Montgomery Park Farm in Newbury, Massachusetts.
Diane started the business after quitting her job as a postal worker about 10 years ago. It started with her wanting to make soap for children and has expanded to other products such as lotion, chapstick and bath bombs. They have been selling their products at farmers markets since 2015.
The couple sell their products at the farmers markets in Salem and Greenland in the winter. They typically sell at four farmers markets in the summer, including Salem, Derry and Haverhill.
The Salem farmers market is the only one they sell at year-round. They are happy their hometown market stays open all year along.
“Many of the people here — like us — make their living off of selling their products at farmers markets,” Tom said. “You become a family after awhile, not just the vendors, but also the weekly customers.”