SALEM, N.H. — A “crypto virus” attacked the town’s technology system at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, causing days-long implications for every department and residents needing Town Hall services, according to Town Manager Chris Dillon.
Dillon said Thursday afternoon that the town’s technology team is “reformatting systems with backed-up data.”
“We’re hoping to be fully functioning by Monday,” he said.
The computer virus has extended from Town Hall, where the town clerk had to stop motor vehicle registrations, to the Police and Fire departments.
Police Chief Joel Dolan said non-emergency lines continued to be down Thursday, but 911 was still functioning properly. Getting all first responders back online has been a priority, according to Dillon.
“We’re hoping that happens Friday, with the rest of Town Hall back up and running Monday,” the town manager said.
He does not believe information stored on the town’s computers has been compromised because of the virus, but the town’s insurance provider, Primex, is providing investigative services.