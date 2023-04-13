SALEM, N.H. — Selectmen have initiated the first step toward building a new police station by approving up to $500,000 to develop a design concept.
The funding will take $350,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act and $150,000 from public safety impact fees for the engineering and design study.
Board of Selectmen Chairwoman Cathy Stacey said that without the vote to use ARPA funds, the design project would not move forward.
Stacey said a finalized conceptual plan could come as early as July.
“The governing body for the town is taking a serious step toward addressing the shortcomings of the current building and infrastructure of our agency,” Capt. Jason Smith said in an email to The Eagle-Tribune. “The town and department have long recognized the need for a new station.”
Selectmen determined that the best location for the project is at the existing police headquarters, 9 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The station was built in the mid 1960s, and 20 years later a building addition was constructed. Several trailers have been brought in to address space issues in recent years.
An add-on trailer was built for the Investigations Division 15 years ago. However, Smith said that unit is failing and needs constant maintenance.
A new station would provide much-needed space not only for staff, but police records and equipment, according to Smith.
The town and police department first made a serious push for a new station with a few design models proposed in 2003.
Other ideas have circulated since, but residents have rejected each at annual elections.
The result is makeshift, temporary solutions. That includes some holding cells repurposed for record storage.
Some files are stored off-site and out of state, and also require payment with each visit by an officer to retrieve files.
The department also lacks adequate space to conduct witness and victim interviews. Back-up interview rooms serve as offices when not in use.
“We have to kick someone out of to conduct a recorded interview if our primary interview room is in use,” Smith said.
Police need a larger storage space for evidence and agency files, too.
The existing station lacks public bathrooms and locker rooms for staff.
Smith said the dispatch center needs more room to function properly. It operates now in a space one quarter of the recommended size for the agency.
Numerous maintenance issues also plague the building.
Plumbing, heating, ventilation and electrical systems are failing or outdated.
Smith recalled a time that officers needed to shut off water to the K-9 sheds outside because of a pipe failure.
He said the department is happy to have the support of town officials on a potential new build.
Stacey said the board’s approval is critical to move the design concept forward. Plans will be made available for residents to review well in advance of next year’s town election.
Stacey stressed it will take more than a design, however, to garner resident support for a new police station.
She said, “There may be an opportunity to form a committee in support of the new station made up of community members to educate fellow town residents on the project resulting in a successful vote to support it next March.”
