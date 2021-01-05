SALEM, N.H. –– More than two months after the town’s technology system was breached in a cyberattack, forensic experts continue to investigate the incident, identifying along the way residents who may have been directly impacted.
Town Manager Chris Dillon said efforts are ongoing to analyze data believed to be compromised.
“At this time, we believe the attack affected a subset of records only,” Dillon said, without specifying what type of records when asked.
He said Salem officials plan to directly notify those whose personal information was affected.
“We fully recognize how stressful personal or private information becoming public can be and sincerely regret that this has happened,” the town manager said. “We will be working to support those individuals impacted as we continue to navigate this situation.”
At about 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2020, the town became the victim of “a sophisticated cybersecurity attack involving ransomware,” Dillon said in a statement at the time.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a specified amount of money is paid.
All town departments, including police and fire, were offline for an extended period of time – about a week. Town Hall services offered to residents were also disrupted.