BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Salem couple whose baby accidentally ingested fentanyl last year will stay out of jail after striking a plea agreement with the Rockingham County Attorney's Office, according to court documents.
Last week Kelly and Jonathan Bryant, of 5 Helen Road, pleaded guilty to drug possession, falsifying evidence, witness tampering, four counts of reckless conduct, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to court documents. They were given a three year suspended sentence in Rockingham County Superior Court for good behavior and sobriety, court documents say.
Police said that the baby survived and went in the custody of the Division for Children, Youth and Families. The couple's other son, then age 3, was evaluated at the hospital and medically cleared, according to a police report. DCYF also took him into custody.
Both children have been reunited with their parents.
"I believe the plea agreements (are) protective of, and in the children's best interests," wrote Amy Driscoll, the attorney representing the children, in a statement to the judge. "The plea agreements allow the parents to be available to continue to provide care and stability for the children, while ensuring the parents remain sober."
In September 2018, Jonathan Bryant rushed his then 9-month-old son to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen after he suspected the child had accidentally ingested a pill, according to police.
Police say the parents knew a quarter of a pill wrapped in tin foil — believed to be Percocet — was missing somewhere in the house, but they weren't able to find it until they noticed their baby crying in the living room with the wrapper in his mouth.
The baby showed signs of drug use, like becoming suddenly lethargic and not reacting to water being splashed on his face, according to police.
The parents believed the pill was Percocet at the time, police said. The drug, according to police, was bought illegally in Lawrence, "meaning it was likely not a genuine Percocet, but rather fentanyl pressed and stamped to appear to be a Percocet."
A urine test confirmed the drug in the baby's system was fentanyl, police said.