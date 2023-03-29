Residents in Salem and Pelham have requested that results from the March 14 election be tallied again, emphasizing a question about hand-counting ballots.
Separate citizen’s petitions in each towns sought a ban on electronic voting machines for all future municipal and school elections. The petitions called for only hand-counting of paper ballots moving forward.
The proposal failed by a wide margin in both towns, but state law allows for recounts with support from 10 registered voters and a $10 payment. The requests must be submitted within a week of the election.
Salem will hold a recount on March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way.
Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow said about 25 registered town voters signed the request.
Pelham will recount votes the morning of Friday, March 31, at Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green. The town clerk’s office will be closed until noon.
Pelham voters rejected the question by a margin of 637 votes. Nineteen signatures were collected for the recount request, according to Pelham Town Clerk Linda Newcomb.
Salem residents voted to keep election methods the same by voting 1,102 to 717.
This is the second year residents decided the fate of voting machines in Salem.
The ballot question also failed in March 2022, but a recount was not requested.
Board of Selectmen Chairwoman Cathy Stacey said officials in other communities have informed her that they are dealing with the same issue.
“I believe the requesting individuals want to prove the system is flawed at whatever cost to the community,” Stacey said, noting that the recount process costs the town time and money.
Goodnow said the recount comes with a price tag of about $500. Thirteen citizens, who are election workers, will facilitate.
Stacey suggested, “It may be time to have the state legislature look at the recount mechanism to determine under what circumstances is a recount request reasonable.”
Pelham Board of Selectmen Chairman Kevin Cote said he wasn’t surprised by the recount request, referencing passionate board meetings where citizens stated their views against voting machines.
