Salem Planning Board to consider new Tuscan Village buildings

SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Planning Board will consider two new buildings in the Tuscan Village and a cell tower in north Salem at their next meeting.
Demoulas Super Markets Inc., which owns the new Market Basket and surrounding plaza, proposed the new construction.
The first building will house four unnamed shops. The second will feature a Starbucks and cellphone store, Planning Director Ross Moldoff said.
The new plan is similar to a 2017 proposal that included four buildings, featuring a coffee shop, a bank and two restaurants for the plaza, Moldoff said.
Demoulas hasn't submitted new plans for the other two buildings that were included in the 2017 proposal, Moldoff said.
The developer is asking for a modification to the parking requirements for the project, asking the town to wave 16 spots, Moldoff said. He added that the request is not uncommon.
This part of the Tuscan Village development could be approved at the March 12 meeting, if the board does not continue the public hearing, Moldoff said.
Cell tower
A company from North Reading, Massachusetts, is applying to build a 150-foot cell tower in a parking lot on North Broadway, according to planning board documents.
Blue Sky Towers III LLC develops cellular infrastructure, working with wireless companies and real estate owners, according to its website.
The proposed tower will be in a commercial area just north of Walmart, at the back edge of the Bien Soigne salon and spa parking lot, according to planning documents. There are nearby residential areas, across Route 28 and to the rear of the commercial property.
Neighbors will be notified of the project before the March 12 meeting, Moldoff said.